Central prison in Afghanistan's Herat launches capacity building programmes for prisoners

Central Prison of Herat province has started to provide capacity-building programmes to the inmates in order to incorporate change amongst the prisoners so that crimes can be eradicated from the country, local media reported citing an official on Monday.

The programmes that will be provided to the Herat inmates include literacy, children training, English language and computer learning programmes, Pajhwok News Agency reported.

Notably, the Central Prison of Herat province is one of the biggest jails in western Afghanistan where prisoners from Herat and nearby provinces of Ghor, Farah and Badghis are kept.

Talking to Pajhwok Afghan News, the head of the Herat Central Jail, Mawlavi Mohammad Nabi Khalil said that currently, 2,000 prisoners have been kept in the prison who are convicted for robbery and murder cases.

"a prison is a place of change and personnel of the Herat Central Jail strived to produce qualified and dignified people to the society," Khalil added.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year, the terror outfit banned education for girls above grade 6, hampering education for the young girls in the country and depriving them of their basic rights. Education is the need of the hour in war-torn Afghanistan to eradicate crimes.

Several human rights and education activists had urged world leaders in an open letter recently to mount diplomatic pressure on the Taliban to reopen secondary schools for girls in the war-torn country as the Taliban's brutal regime in Afghanistan will soon complete a year in August.

Young girls and women have been compromising with their aspirations as it has been almost 450 days since their development has been distorted. The activists added that if this situation persists, their aims and hopes will suffer greatly, reported Khaama Press.

Since seizing control, the Taliban has been the country's de facto authority. Despite initial public commitments to uphold the rights of women and girls, the Taliban introduced policies of systematic discrimination that violate their rights.

( With inputs from ANI )

