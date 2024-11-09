'Chalo India' cultural event held in London

London [UK], November 9 : The Ministry of Tourism of the Government of India, in collaboration with the High Commission of India in the UK, hosted the 'Chalo India' cultural evening at the historic Cutty Sark, UNESCO Heritage, Clipper ship in London, which was designed to celebrate the vibrancy of Indian culture, heritage, and hospitality, while promoting the Ministry's new initiative, Chalo India.

This initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, invites the global Indian diaspora to encourage their non-Indian friends to explore the grandeur and diverse experiences that India offers.

The event brought together prominent dignitaries, cultural performers, and members of the Indian community in the UK, underscoring India's ongoing commitment to deepening cultural ties and enhancing tourism outreach in one of its largest source markets.

The event witnessed dignitaries including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Tourism; Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner; and tourism ministers from Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Goa as well as the Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also shared a video of the 'Chalo India' event on X and wrote, "Glimpses from the "Chalo India" evening that was held on the sidelines of World Travel Market 2024 in London. Addressed the gathering and spoke of this unique Chalo India initiative that was launched by our PM @narendramodi in March this year."

He added, "Urged all our Diasporic Bharateeyas in the UK to be brand ambassadors of this initiative and to invite their non-Indian friends to witness #NewIndia in all its glory. We also announced one lakh e-tourist visas to the foreign guests, who would be travelling under the referral program of Chalo India, till March 31, 2025. Together, let's say #ChaloIndia and bring the world to witness the grandeur, the glory and the growth story of #ViksitBharat."

In his address, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the deep-rooted ties between London and India, noting the historic significance of launching "Chalo India" amidst the well-established Indian diaspora in the UK.

Traditional Indian dance performances like Bharatnatyam and Garba enthralled guests, showcasing India's rich heritage through captivating storytelling and movement.

In the event, British author Monisha Rajesh shared her travel experiences in particular her four-month journey around India by train, inspiring guests to explore India's diverse landscapes and cultural depth.

The event also marked the launch of the "Chalo India" portal, a platform through which the Indian diaspora can refer up to five friends for a free e-Tourist visa, valid until March 31, 2025 to experience India's unique attractions.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks by Mugdha Sinha, Director General of Tourism, encouraging support for the "Chalo India" initiative. This memorable event underscored India's commitment to enhancing tourism ties with the UK and fostering cultural connections.

