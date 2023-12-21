‘Chand Jalne Laga’ actor Sorab Bedi recounts his initial days of struggle

Mumbai, Dec 21 ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ actor Sorab Bedi, recalled his early days and shared how his life transformed from receiving his first paycheck to becoming a television actor.

Sorab revealed: "Back in 2017 when I completed my education from a government college, I wanted to do something for myself and as I hail from Gurgaon, I started working in a call center (BPO) where I was paid 7,000 as my monthly salary. And I still remember when I received my first paycheck I cried a lot as it was a big amount for me back then and I had never seen that amount at once in my account.”

He added: “But I wasn't satisfied with the Job and wanted to do something that I loved: acting and modelling. And I came to Delhi and started modeling and that aroused me fame and money in the field of modeling where I was also approached by international brands and I also did many brand advertisements over there."

He added: "I even came to Mumbai and even started modeling and my brother Ram told me to get into acting as well and that is where I put my luck into acting and after a lot of struggle and day-night auditions, I cracked my first ever acting role in a TV serial which is currently on air, Chand Jalne Laga. And I am grateful for the journey I have come for a long.”

“Earning from 7k to now earning multiples of that in a month. I feel blessed and grateful for all the hard work I have done in my life," said Sorab.

Sorab also admits that his struggles in the early days played a crucial role in shaping his character and career.

"It's important never to give up on yourself and your dreams. Believing in yourself is the first step towards achieving something great."

