'Chandni Chowk, snacks, rickshaw ride': Taiwanese delegation participates in Delhi Heritage Walk

New Delhi [India], December 7 : A delegation of Taipei Economic and Cultural Center met Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and participated in a Heritage Walk at the Chandni Chowk to delve into the beautiful tourism in the national capital.

A delegation of 30 Taiwanese people joined the walk and experienced Old Delhi culture.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Center elaborated on the heritage walk, which indluded visit to religious places, rickshaw rides and iconic snacks.

"Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) are honored to join the Delhi Government's special invitation to explore the historic charm of Chandni Chowk. From temples to mosques, rickshaw rides, and iconic snacks, we look forward to experiencing Old Delhi's vibrant culture! We Thank Delhi Government and Delhi Tourism for their heartfelt gesture."

Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the Delhi government conducts heritage walk and today's walk included visits to Gauri Shankar mandir, Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, Gurudwara Shishganj and Jama Masjid.

"Today, about 30 people from Taiwan's mission and business community, alongwith Taiwanese Ambassador to India Baushuan Ger came to see old Delhi. Delhi government's tourism department conducts heritage walk, which involves visits to important historical places. Today's walk involved visit to Gauri Shankar mandir, Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, Gurudwara Shishganj and finally, Jama Masjid," Bharadwaj told ANI.

"And for the old Delhi's taste, they have come here today in this cafe. And we thank the government of Taiwan and the ambassador of Taiwan that they have participated in our Heritage Walk. And we would like more foreign tourists to come here," he added.

The Delhi Minister added that as Delhi joins the major tourism spots in North India, the government is trying to create Delhi a stop where people can stay and admire the culture here.

"In Delhi, many people come from abroad to go to different parts of North India. Whether someone has to go to Rajasthan, Amritsar Golden Temple or Mathura Vrindavan, they come to Delhi. So the government of Delhi is trying that whenever a foreign visitor comes to Delhi, threy stay in Delhi for a couple of days. And the old culture of Delhi, our heritage, our old buildings, the cosmopolitan culture of Delhi, it should also be enjoyed," he said.

Taiwanese envoy Baushuan Ger expressed his admiration for Delhi's culture and wished to increase Taiwanese investment in India.

"I want to say thank you to the tourism department of the government in Delhi, especially the ministers for making this special arrangement for my mission to be in this event. We have 20 people from my mission, also another 10 from the Taiwanese business community. So today, this morning, we had a very wonderful journey on the Chandni Chowk. We've been in India for many years, but this is the first time we have this opportunity to appreciate this place. Every few meters you have different culture, different event," the envoy said.

"So this is a very unique opportunity for us. We hope that many Taiwanese people can have this opportunity to come to India. Actually, now it's our aim to promote the people-to-people exchanges, especially we want to have more Taiwanese people to come to India for investment, for trade, for culture, for education, and especially for tourism," he added..

Ger said he looked forward to many such events in the future.

