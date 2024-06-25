Chief of Air Staff urges prioritisation of modernisation for India's armed forces

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday emphasised the critical need for India to invest in the modernisation of its armed forces amidst evolving security challenges.

He was addressing the Capstone Seminar organised jointly by the Indian Air Force, the College of Air Warfare, and the Centre for Air Power Studies.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari also underscored India's strategic culture and its relevance in facing current security challenges.

Addressing the audience at the Air Force Auditorium in Subroto Park, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari highlighted, "Our strategic culture is shaped by historical experiences and the ever-evolving geopolitical environment. It emphasises strategic autonomy, caution, and a strong focus on territorial integrity."

He also navigated through the multifaceted challenges facing India, ranging from border disputes and terrorism to cyber threats and regional volatility. "integrity. The contemporary security landscape presents multifaceted challenges, from border disputes and terrorism to cyber threats and regional volatility," he said.

He stressed the imperative for India to modernise its armed forces, foster strategic partnerships, boost indigenous defence production, and adopt a comprehensive approach to security.

"To navigate through these turbulent times and secure our national interests, India must invest in the modernization of its armed forces, strengthen strategic partnerships, promote indigenous defence production, and adopt an integrated approach to both internal and external security," he added.

Highlighting the diverse viewpoints on India's strategic heritage, he remarked, "On the other hand, Euro thinkers will assert that the practice of statecraft in India has been witnessed throughout history, and epics like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata display India's grand strategic thought."

Acknowledging the significance of effective strategic planning, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari noted, "It's also a cogent argument that many great pieces of advice for the modern period onwards have survived and thrived, which is not possible without an effective grand strategy."

Reflecting on India's enduring strategic practices, he added, "Whether India has a strategic culture or not, as a matter of opinion, our realpolitik, statecraft, and diplomacy have always been integral to our historical, domestic, and contemporary geopolitics."

In referencing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent contributions, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari highlighted, "The Honourable External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, in his recent book 'Why Bharat Matters,' offers a novel approach to contemporary, complex international situations by presenting his perspective through the lens of epic drama."

The seminar, attended by prominent figures, explored novel approaches to international relations in the context of India's rich cultural and strategic heritage.

