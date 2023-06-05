Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande begins Bangladesh visit

New Delhi [India], June 5 : Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Monday began his two-day visit to Bangladesh to discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Bangladesh defence relations, the Ministry of Defence said.

During his June 5-6 visit, the Army Chief will meet the senior military leadership of Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, Gen Pande is scheduled to review the Passing Out Parade (POP) of officer cadets of the 84th Long Course at the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA), Chattogram.

"During the parade, the Army Chief will be presenting the 'Bangladesh India Friendship Trophy' instituted for Best Foreign Cadet (from Friendly Foreign Countries) of the Passing Out Course from BMA. The first trophy, this year is being awarded to Officer Cadet Everton of Tanzania," a statement by the Defence Ministry read.

"This trophy is in reciprocation to the 'Bangladesh Trophy and Medal' instituted at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun in December 2021 for Best Foreign Cadet of Passing Out Course. Notably, the Army Chief will be reviewing the POP at IMA, Dehradun on 10 June 2023 and present the Bangladesh Medal & Trophy," the statement added.

Other engagements of the Army Chief include formal interactions with the Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army and the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division apart from briefings by senior Bangladesh Military officers on bilateral cooperation issues.

Earlier, in July 2022, the COAS visited Bangladesh, which was his first trip since assuming the Army Chief post.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff had visited India in April this year and reviewed the Passing Out Parade at Officers Training Academy, Chennai. Frequent visits by senior military leaders and bilateral cooperation events such as joint military exercises contribute to enhancing military-to-military relations between both nations.

