Chief of Pak army terms TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan major reason impacting country's security

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 : The Chief of the Pakistan army Asim Munir termed proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) sanctuaries in Afghanistan as one of the reasons impacting the security of the country, Geo News reported.

“The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighbouring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan,” read the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The statement came after the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) presided over by Munir held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the media's wing said in a statement on Monday.

“Objective training remains the hallmark of our professionalism and we must always remain prepared to guard against any threat to our national security,” the ISPR quoted Gen Munir as saying.

Last week, the Pakistan army said it was seriously concerned that militants had found safe havens in the neighbouring nation and threatened to take an "effective response" two days after 12 of its soldiers embraced martyrdom in two attacks, reported Geo News.

In the statement, the ISPR said that said it is expected that the Taliban-led Afghan government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in the Doha agreement.

“The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed,” the statement emphasised.

Earlier, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rebuked Afghanistan for disregarding vital obligations made in the Doha agreement, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

This comes after the armed forces of Pakistan voiced their serious concerns regarding the safe havens and freedom of movement enjoyed by the TTP within Afghanistan.

The Defence Minister in a tweet on Saturday, lashed out at Afghanistan, saying that it was neither fulfilling its obligation as a neighbour nor safeguarding the Doha peace agreement.

The Doha Agreement was a peace agreement signed by the United States and the Taliban on February 29, 2020, in Doha, Qatar. The agreement aimed to bring an end to the 2001–2021 war in Afghanistan, as per ARY News.

The minister said the ongoing situation could no longer persist. He asserted that Pakistan would employ all possible resources and measures, “with the guidance of Allah, to safeguard its territory and citizens”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor