Children, among 8, injured in mass stabbing attack in France

By IANS | Published: June 8, 2023 03:24 PM 2023-06-08T15:24:05+5:30 2023-06-08T15:40:11+5:30

Paris, June 8 At least eight people, including children, were injured in a mass stabbing attack in the French town of Annecy on Thursday, the Interior Ministry confirmed.

According to the Ministry, the attack took place at around 9.45 a.m. in a park, reports the BBC.

Three of the injured children were reportedly in a life-threatening condition

French media outlets have said that the suspect has identified himself to police as a Syrian asylum seeker and has been arrested.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin praised police for a "rapid intervention".

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is on her way to Annecy, an alpine town located come 560 km from Paris.

