Childrens face the brunt of deadly landmines scattered across Af-Pak border

Pakistan's North West Frontier Province (NWFP) is home to numerous terrorist groups and the unexploded land mines that were laid from time to time in the name of the so-called military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far killed or mutilated several people of all ages and genders in different parts of the tribal areas over the last several years, DWnews reported.

"The region, especially tribal areas of the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had a strong presence of Tehreek Taliban Pakistan fighters. The government has launched several military operations in the area," he said.

The report pointed out that Pakistan's tribal areas have long been infested with local and international militant groups.

The military launched several operations during the last two decades prompted by terrorist attacks on Pakistan in the wake of Islamabad joining the US-led war on terror. Activists claim that the regions were not cleared of the land mines after these operations. But the government is not ready to accept these land mines exist at all, anti-war activist Alamzeb Khan told DW.

"Government's people say that these land mines were laid during the time of Soviet invasion of Afghstan, but, in reality, they were laid by authorities during the last 20 years," DWnews quoted Alamzeb Khan as saying.

"Around 238 people either died or got wounded and maimed because of these mines with most of the incidents taking place in North and South Waziristan. Many of the victims were children," the activist said.

But Iqbal Zafar Jhugra, former governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and a central leader of the ruling coalition government rejects the claims that the government is not taking this issue seriously and rather gave a reason that the explosive devices were placed by the local militants.

"I categorically deny that these land mines were laid by authorities," he said.

"The Pakist army lost thousands of soldiers battling the terrorists who laid these mines."

The politician also said demining efforts are part of the government plan.

"Once terrorists have been eliminated, we will carry out demining operations. But we take care of people who may get wounded or killed because of these blasts."

Lahore-based defence analyst General Ghulam Mustafa also deny any assertions that the Pakist army laid those mines. He said hundreds of army soldiers lost their lives or were maimed because of mines laid by Tehreek Taliban Pakistan fighters in the tribal regions, DW reported.

The analyst told DW that the area was mined when the army launched its crackdowns against extremists.

"We can demine them and have the required capacity, but terrorists are still there and could create problems in demining operations," he said.

Peace activist Alamzeb Khan staged a sit-in after three children died in a land mine blast in June 2021. The deaths prompted UNICEF to issue a statement on land mines, he told DW.

The UN agency warned that children were "Particularly at risk from unexploded ordnance and land mines, which are small enough to pick up or kick around, and which they can mistake for toys or objects of value. They account for over half of those killed or injured by land mines and other explosive remnants of war globally."

UNICEF also pledged to assist the Pakist government with the issue.

"No child should fall victim to land mines or explosive remnants of war. UNICEF will continue to support the Government of Pakistan in mine risk education to raise awareness on the risks posed by land mines and explosives among children and families living in crisis-affected areas. It is equally important to continue clearing minefields and to rehabilitate and reintegrate those who have survived accidents," they said.

Alamzeb Khan believe this appeal did not have any impact on the government, and that the authorities have completely failed to demine the affected areas.

Bushra Gohar, a former parliamentarian, agrees with Alamzeb that no demining effort was made. She told DW that children are most vulnerable and many have been killed or have lost limbs to land mines. She says that international bodies and local media also ignored this issue., DW reported.

"UNICEF, on various occasions has expressed serious concerns about the threat of land mines to children but hasn't been able to do more than conduct awareness programs," she said.

The former lawmaker said it is heart-wrenching to see children and poor people suffering the brunt of a war that was imposed by the state policy that seeks to turn tribal regions into battlegrounds for various proxies.

"The government must let international orgzations visit these areas and global media should be allowed to cover this important issue that has been incapacitating our children and youth," she said.

