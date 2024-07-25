Chilean President to commence official visit to UAE on Monday

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 25 (ANI/WAM): Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile, will commence an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Monday, 29th July.

This marks the first visit by a Chilean president to the UAE since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1978.

During the visit, Boric Font will discuss various areas of cooperation with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Their discussions will focus on economic, commercial, and developmental sectors with the aim of supporting the shared objectives of sustainable development and prosperity in both nations. (ANI/WAM)

