China assures India to address needs of fertilisers, rare earths, tunnel boring machines: Sources

New Delhi [India], August 19 : As per sources, China has promised to address India's three concerns, namely rare earths, fertilisers and tunnel boring machines.

According to sources, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar that China is addressing the three key concerns of India's needs of fertilisers, rare earths and tunnel boring machines.

The Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in India on Monday for a two-day visit.

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said in his opening remarks that the talks would cover "economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges".

EAM followed up on concerns he had brought up during his visit to China in July earlier this year.

During his opening remarks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, EAM had underscored that as neighbouring nations and major economies in the world, there are various facets and dimensions of the India-China ties. "It is also essential in this context that restrictive trade measures and roadblocks are avoided", he said. Jaishankar had further noted, "Stable and constructive ties between India and China are not only to our benefit, but that of the world as well. This is best done by handling relations on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity".

During his remarks with the Chinese Foreign Minister in New Delhi on Monday, the EAM had noted that differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict. He added that the visit of the Chinese leader to India provides the two countries with an opportunity to review the bilateral ties, and it is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest.

The ties between India and China had plunged after the actions of the Chinese military along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh that led to a standoff. The standoff began in April-May 2020, and there was some easing of tensions due to agreements on the disengagement of troops from some friction points. Ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit, India and China reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, marking progress in easing tensions. The two countries have in recent months taken steps to improve their ties. India has stressed the need of taking steps towards de-escalation along LAC in eastern Ladakh.

With a flux in geo-political situation amid efforts to find a solution to the Ukraine war and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Jaishankar said there is an imperative to enhance stability in the global economy as well.

Wang Yi's visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September.

