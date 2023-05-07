China at second-last spot on World Freedom Press Index

Beijing [China], May 7 : China has dropped to the second lowest spot on the World Freedom Press Index as it ranked 179 out of 180 countries, as per the Reporters without Borders data.

According to the report, the report, the world's biggest jailer of Journalists, and one of the biggest exporters of propaganda content.

"The world's biggest jailer of journalists and one of the biggest exporters of propaganda content; and, to no great surprise, North Korea (180th)," the report read.

This report shows that China is struggling to capture factual and truthful news.

The World Press Freedom Index shows enormous volatility in situations, with major rises and falls and unprecedented changes, such as Brazil's 18-place rise and Senegal's 31-place fall. This instability is the result of increased aggressiveness on the part of the authorities in many countries and growing mosity towards journalists on social media and in the physical world. The volatility is also the consequence of growth in the fake content industry, which produces and distributes disinformation and provides the tools for manufacturing it, according to Reporters without Borders' website.

Earlier, commenting on the World Freedom Press Index of 2023, External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar said, "I was amazed at our number. I thought we had the most uncontrollable press, and somebody is getting something fundamentally wrong.

Comparing India's rank with Afghstan, EAM said, "Afghstan was freer than us. Can you imagine? Look, these are all I mean, I see the democracy index, freedom index, religious freedom index, and press freedom index."

Terming the press index "mind games," Jaishankar said that these are the ways of playing the mind games which are like lowering the rank of the country whom you don't like while others do not.

Last year, India stood at 150th rank. This time, India falls 11 ranks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor