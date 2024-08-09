China Blast Video: Powerful Explosion on Container Ship at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in Zhejiang

A powerful blast has been reported on Friday, August 9, on container ship at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in China's Zhejiang province. According to the Chinese state media report, the explosion occurred at world's busiest port on board a container ship which have created shockwaves a kilometer away from the port.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported during the incident. A cargo ship named YM Mobility belong to Taiwan's shipping firm Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp was at the port when the blast took place around 1:40 pm (0540 GMT).

A powerful explosion occurred on the bow of a container ship at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in Zhejiang, China. No casualties or injuries have been reported.#China#Explosion#Ship#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/LZwyHQt2un — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 9, 2024

A video of the blast went viral on social media. In a video it can be seen containers near the bow of the Liberia-flagged vessel sent cargo scattering and left clouds of black smoke. The container ship currently docked at the port's Beilun terminal was transporting hazardous goods.

"Our windows were damaged, and the ceiling of our canteen collapsed a little," a staffer at an affected company, located about 1 km (0.6 mile) from the ship, told Qilu Evening News.