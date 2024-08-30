China condemned for human rights abuses against Tibetans

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 30 : The Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD) has reported that the Chinese government is perpetuating human rights abuses against Tibetans, simply because of their religious beliefs or cultural identity.

The alleged violations include enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, beatings, torture, and inhuman treatment. Despite these claims, China has failed to acknowledge and address its human rights record in the region.

The statement by the TCHRD on the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances called upon the Chinese government for its consistent human rights violations in Tibet, in direct deflection of international criticism of its human rights records.

The organization claimed that China has covertly legalised enforced disappearances of the Tibetan community through amendments in its law.

During the 2012 annual session of the Chinese parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC) approved the changes that could facilitate the use of enforced disappearances to target the critics of the policies of the Chinese government.

Reportedly, the revised law created by authorities at that time, 'legally' allowed the Chinese state to suppress dissent and criticism by detaining Tibetans deemed as a threat to the People's Republic of China.

The TCHRD claimed that due to the stringent controls on information flow in China which includes censorship and the Great Firewall and with limited official statistics, the records reveal that an alarming 53,000 and 90,000 individuals were subjected to Residential Surveillance at a Designated Location (RSDL) from 2013 to 2021.

Additionally, Tibetans continue to endure severe oppression and enforced disappearances. And China has shown no signs of stopping its inhumane practices.

Instead, the current human rights situation has worsened, with the country trying to erode Tibetan identity through the sinicisation of the Tibetan religion by infusing it with Communist elements from China.

Moreover, Tibetan children have been deprived of education in their native language, and tearing apart Tibetan society and families through fabricated charges and collective punishments, all of which amount to gross human rights violations in China.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor