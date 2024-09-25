China conducts intercontinental ballistic missile test launch to high seas in Pacific Ocean

Beijing [China], September 25 : China on Wednesday said that it has test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean.

The missile, carrying a dummy warhead, was fired by the People's Liberation Army (PLA)'s Rocket Force and landed on the high seas of the Pacific Ocean, Global Times reported, citing the Defence Ministry's statement.

The launch as per Chinese Defence Ministry was part of the country's annual training plan and "not aimed at any specific country or target."

China said that the launch was part of "a routine arrangement in the annual training plan and relevant countries had been notified in advance" as per a report in Xinhua.

"The launch tested weaponry performance and military training effectiveness and achieved desired goals," the ministry noted as per Xinhua.

This is the first time since 1989 that China is known to have successfully conducted an atmospheric test of an ICBM. The first test of a Chinese ICBM took place in May 1980 and since then most of China's nuclear weapons tests have been conducted underground.

Incidentally, North Korea has recently conducted several short-range ballistic missile tests, flying towards the Sea of Japan.

Earlier, in April this the US had deployed its Mid-Range Capability, or Typhon, missile system to the Philippines during a joint exercise.

Under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) between the US and the then-Soviet Union, all land-based missiles, conventional and nuclear, that could travel between 500 km and 5,500 km (310 miles and 3,400 miles) had been banned.

The US however, suspended the INF in 2019, claiming that the Russians did not adhered to its terms and had been secretly testing and fielding missiles that violated the pact.

