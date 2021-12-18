China deplores new US sanctions against Xinjiang tech companies

China strongly deplored new US sanctions barring exports for eight Xinjiang tech companies, saying such measures undermine international economic and trade between the two countries.

China's Ministry of Commerce's spokesperson said on Friday: "It's not the first time the US government has interfered with the Chinese economy under the false pretexts of national security and violation of human rights, placing an embargo on Xinjiang's goods, thus trying to control our export and investments."

"Such measures seriously hit Chinese companies, and undermine the international economy and trade between the two countries. China strongly deplores such measures," Sputnik quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Last Thursday, the US government imposed a new package of sanctions on China due to allegedly forced labour and sterilization of Uyghurs, a Muslim ethnic minority of the country's west, reportedly kept in large detention camps and factories.

The US Treasury blacklisted DJI, the world's largest drone manufacturer, and seven other Chinese companies. Americans will not be able to buy or sell the companies' publicly traded securities.

Xinjiang is a resource-rich mining region, important to both agricultural production and manufacturing. China vowed countermeasures in kind to protect national sovereignty as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

( With inputs from ANI )

