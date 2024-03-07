China: Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits Qinghai, National Center for Seismology urges for necessary precautions

Qinghai [China], March 7 : The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported a magnitude-5.0 earthquake striking the Qinghai region of China.

Following the event, the NCS took to Twitter (@NCS_Earthquake) to issue an official alert, urging individuals to stay informed and take necessary precautions. The tweet provided essential details about the earthquake.

In an official post on X, the National Center for Seismology tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.0, Occurred on 07-03-2024, 15:36:32 IST, Lat: 33.73 & Long: 93.34, Depth: 180 km, Region: Qinghai, China. @KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @moesgoi,"

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating response efforts to address any potential aftermath.

Further details are awaited.

