The relations between Ethiopia and China have become "increasingly strained" in recent years due to a number of factors. The two nations have had a complex relationship, with many ups and downs throughout the years, Geo-Politik reported.

China and Ethiopia have had trade and cultural exchanges for centuries. However, their ties have become "increasingly strained" in recent years. Ethiopia has become increasingly dependent on China as it has turned to Beijing for investment and aid, as per the news report.

The ties between the two countries had become increasingly close, with Ethiopia getting billions of dollars in loans and grants from China to support its economic development, as per the Geo-Politik report. Ethiopia's dependence on China raised concerns about the African nation's economic and political independence and has started debates about the long-term implications of such a close relationship.

Ethiopia has become dependent on China through loans and grants received from the Chinese government and its state-owned banks. These funds have been utilised to support infrastructure projects and other development initiatives, as per the news report. However, critics have expressed concern that Ethiopia's dependence on China might limit its ability to take decisions that are in its own best interest and might result in imbalanced trade between the two nations.

Ethiopia has become dependent on China due to its increasing reliance on Chinese goods and services. China has become a major trading partner for Ethiopia and a key source of goods and services for the African nation, Geo-Politik reported.

The development has resulted in concerns about Ethiopia's competitiveness and the potential for China to exert too much influence on the economy of the African nation. Apart from economic concerns, political and diplomatic issues have arisen due to Ethiopia's dependence on China.

As per the news report, there have been reports of human rights abuses by Chinese companies functioning in Ethiopia. One of the significant ways that Chinese companies have violated human rights in Ethiopia is by exploitation of workers.

There have been reports of low wages, dangerous working conditions, and abuse by supervisors in various industries, including construction, manufacturing, and mining. There are also concerns regarding the environmental effect of Chinese investment in Beijing, as many Chinese companies have been accused of being involved in practices that damage the environment.

In addition, there have been diplomatic incidents between the two nations over trade, border security and political issues, as per the Geo-Politik report. These incidents have raised questions about the future of the ties between China and Ethiopia and have led some to worry about the long-term stability of the relationship between the two nations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor