China "firmly deplores and opposes" US tariff move, vows to take countermeasures

Beijing [China], February 2 : The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that it "firmly deplores and opposes" the US imposition of 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods and vowed to take necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests.

China has said that the US unilateral tariff hikes severely violate World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that this move cannot solve the problems of the US at home and does not benefit either side.

China will file a lawsuit with the WTO regarding US "wrongful practices" in imposing tariffs on Chinese goods and will take "countermeasures to firmly safeguard its rights and interests", China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced in a statement on Sunday, Global Times reported. The ministry further said, "China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes US tariffs imposed on Chinese goods."

In a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, "The US has levied a 10 per cent additional tariff on Chinese imports under the pretext of the fentanyl issue. China firmly deplores and opposes this move and will take necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests."

"China's position is firm and consistent. Trade and tariff wars have no winners. The U.S.'s unilateral tariff hikes severely violate WTO rules. This move cannot solve the US's problems at home and more importantly, does not benefit either side, still less the world," the spokesperson added.

China's Ministry of Commerce said that the decision of the US administration does not contribute to resolving its own issues. It added that the decision also undermines normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US. China expressed hope that the US will view and address its own, such as fentanyl, in an "objective and rational manner, instead of using tariffs as a coercive measure against other nations," Global Times reported.

According to the statement, China urged US to correct its "erroneous practices", meet the Chinese side halfway, confront issues directly, engage in candid dialogue, strengthen cooperation, and manage differences based on equality, mutual benefit, and respect.

In the statement, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that China has one of the strictest and most thorough drug control policies in the world and called fentanyl crisis a US issue. China has supported US efforts to address fentanyl crisis and at the request of US, China became the first country in 2019 to officially list the entire class of fentanyl substances, Global Times reported.

China's statement comes after US President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the smuggling of drugs, including fentanyl.

The US President has taken action under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), emphasizing the need to protect Americans and fulfil a campaign promise.Trump said that the tariffs have been implemented to protect US citizens from the threats posed by illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

"Today, I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favour of it," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

During the election campaign, Trump threatened to hit Chinese-made products with tariffs of up to 60 per cent, but held off on any immediate action on his first day back in the White House, instead ordering his administration to study the issue.

