China flays passage of US warship in Taiwan Strait

The Chinese army on Wednesday slammed the transit of USS Sampson guided-missile destroyer through the Taiwan Strait.

People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command spokesperson Shi Yi in a statement also accused the United States of undermining stability in the region.

The US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday and, according to the PLA, "hyped it [the passage] up publicly."

"The US has been frequently carrying out provocative acts to send wrong signals to 'Taiwan Independence' forces, deliberately undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China is firmly opposed to this," the PLA Eastern Theater Command said.

According to the statement, troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command tracked and monitored the US destroyer throughout the whole course.

China continues to regard Taiwan as its province even after seven decades of separate governance.

Beijing opposes any official contact of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers the Chinese sovereignty upon it indisputable under the so-called One-China principle.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor