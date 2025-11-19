China halts Japanese seafood imports after Tokyo, Beijing fail to resolve issues

Tokyo, Nov 19 China has apprised Japan of its decision to suspend imports of Japanese seafood, as tensions escalate over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan, local media reported on Wednesday, citing a government source.

Earlier this month, China resumed imports of marine products from Japan, after lifting a blanket ban imposed in August 2023 following the release of treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear facility.

Meanwhile, citing a Japanese Foreign Ministry source, Kyodo News reported that China and Japan failed to resolve their differences during a meeting of senior officials, as Tokyo refused Beijing's demand to retract Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan.

Masaaki Kanai, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, met with his Chinese counterpart Liu Jinsong on Tuesday to discuss bilateral issues.

Reports suggest that through the discussions, Tokyo aimed to defuse the diplomatic spat that is impacting tourism, education and entertainment exchanges between the two neighbouring countries.

These talks followed Beijing's sharp protest after Japanese PM Takaichi, known for her pro-Taiwan stance, stated before a parliamentary committee on November 7 that a military attack on Taiwan could amount to a 'survival-threatening situation' for Japan, hinting at a potential response involving the Japanese Self-Defence Forces.

In a sharp diplomatic reaction, the Chinese government has urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Japan and called on those planning to study there to reconsider their plans, citing safety risks.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Kanai dismissed the grounds of China's travel alert issued last week, insisting that Japan's public safety situation has not deteriorated.

He registered a new protest with Beijing regarding a recent social media post by Chinese Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian, which included the phrase "cut a dirty neck without a moment of hesitation" -- a remark seen as a threat to Takaichi, after she suggested a possible defence response in the event of a Taiwan contingency.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Japanese government announced plans to issue a safety notice to its students studying at schools and universities across China.

Following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Japan's Education Minister Yohei Matsumoto announced the move while addressing a press conference.

"We have decided to take measures to ensure the safety of students, their families and faculty members in China," he said.

The Embassy of Japan in China also urged its citizens to exercise heightened caution and avoid crowded places amid the tensions between the two nations.

