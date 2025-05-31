China hikes military activity around Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], May 31 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 12 Chinese aircraft, eight Chinese vessels and one official ship operating operating near its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

Out of 12, 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "12 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

12 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/23GyCUalfH— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 31, 2025

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan detected 16 sorties of Chinese aircraft, eight Chinese naval vessels and one official ship operating around itself.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "16 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

16 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/orOEr64TuR— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 30, 2025

Meanwhile, Taiwan's government is contemplating the regulation of the Chinese social media application Xiaohongshu, also known as Rednote, due to concerns that it could be utilized by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for "united front" initiatives, as reported by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), according to the Taipei Times.

During a meeting of the legislature's Internal Administration Committee, MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng expressed these views while the committee was set to review proposed changes to the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area and the Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau, as stated by the Taipei Times.

Chiu noted that this is the first instance of a Chinese expert linking the widely used application to unification efforts, adding that the council suspects the CCP may be leveraging the app to conduct its "united front" strategy.

