China increases military activity in Taiwan Strait

Taipei [Taiwan], December 10 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 47 Chinese military aircraft, 12 naval vessels, and nine official ships were detected operating near Taiwan until 6 am (local time).

Of the 47 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 16 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan's MND. In response to China's action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor Beijing's activity.

In a post on X, the MND said, "47 PLA aircraft, 12 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

The MND said on Monday that the Chinese aircraft designated seven reserved airspace zones east of Zhejiang and Fujian.

"PLA designated 7 reserved airspace zones east of Zhejiang and Fujian. ROC Armed Forces have identified PLA Eastern, Northern, and Southern Theater Command naval formations, along with Coast Guard vessels, entering areas around the Taiwan Strait and the Western Pacific. ROC Armed Forces have initiated combat readiness exercises and will monitor the situation, responding accordingly."

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Taiwan's military launched war-preparedness drills on Monday following reports that Chinese warships and coast guard vessels had entered the Taiwan Strait and the Western Pacific for extended missions.

In response to the PLA's activities, the MND initiated war-preparedness drills at strategic locations across the island and is closely coordinating with the Coast Guard Administration to implement appropriate countermeasures.

