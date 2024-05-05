China is not qualified to become a UN partner: Taiwan's envoy to Germany

Munich [Germany], May 5 : Taiwanese Ambassador to Germany, Shieh Jhy-Wey, exposed the atrocities inflicted by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over its occupied territories.

While speaking at the 20th anniversary of the World Uyghur Congress celebrated in Munich, the Taiwan envoy enlisted how people belonging to the occupied territories are suffering the same fate and emphasised the need to stand together.

Shieh Jhy-Wey in his statement further lambasted China and the United Nations, as the UN has not been taking any action on the country despite being aware of all its atrocities against humanity.

He stated while quoting the UN Charter "If one could ever put together all the atrocities committed by the CCP, against Uyghurs, against Tibetans, against Hong Kong and its people. Then the People's Republic of China (PRC) would have been expelled from the UN a long time ago."

Wey further mentioned, "Article 6 of Chapter 2 of the UN Charter. One member of the UN who has persistently violated the principles inscribed in the UN will be expelled by the General Assembly, upon the recommendation of the Security Council. Now if we stick to the same charter which the UN is very proud of. Then China is not qualified to become a partner as long as the CCP is ruling China."

In his statement, while calling the people who suffered at the hands of CCP to unite, Wey said, "You watch my back and I watch yours, protecting each other against an enemy that tries to hurt us. In this case, this is the CCP. These are the universal values that unite us and bring us together forever. This is why Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kongers, and Taiwanese show solidarity from all over the world."

While questioning China's claim on its occupied territories, the Taiwanese ambassador said that the Uyghur community is not Chinese and is being violently re-educated to become Chinese.

"Why is East Turkistan an occupied territory and being controlled and governed by China, Why do Uyghur be placed into concentration camps if they are Chinese? The Uyghur community is not Chinese and is being violently re-educated to become Chinese. Hence, Xinjiang which is China's concept for East Turkistan cannot and will never be part of China," Wey said.

"Similarly, why had the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had to conquer Tibet militarily in 1950 if Tibet had always been part of China? This is not a case of separatism and discussion but it is the case of inhumanism and condemning," Wey added.

Raising the question of China's expansion toward Hong Kong, the Taiwan envoy said, "Who were the six million Hong Kongors handed over to China in 1997? Are they not human beings? Are they pieces of furniture, or merchandise? Taking a glance at what has happened in Hong Kong since 2019."

Further, the ambassador reiterated his statement, as he had compared the people of Hong Kong with furniture or Merchandise, claiming that they are not being treated as precious merchandise, and instead claimed that they have been treated as slaves, in their homeland.

