China issues alert for blizzard

Beijing, Jan 28 China's meteorological authorities on Friday issued a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country.

From Friday morning to Saturday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Hubei, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, with 4 to 8 cm of snowfall expected, said the National Meteorological Centre.

In some areas, snowstorms are expected to drop 15 cm of snow, Xinhua news agency reported citing the centre as saying.

It advised residents to stay indoors and urged local authorities to take precautions involving roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

