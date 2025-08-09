China launches 'all-out efforts' to search for people missing after Gansu mountain torrents

Beijing, Aug 9 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has called for all-out efforts to search for people missing in mountain torrents in Yuzhong County of northwest China's Gansu Province, when directing emergency response work at the disaster site.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, left for the county on Friday evening to guide on-site search and rescue and emergency response work. He visited the hardest-hit villages of Maliantan and Jiuzhuanggou, as well as a hospital and multiple temporary shelters for relocated residents.

At the on-site command centre, Zhang chaired a meeting on rescue and relief operations, stressing that the search for those who are missing remains the top priority and urging rescue workers to move as quickly as possible while taking precautions against secondary disasters, Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed the need for meticulous care for the injured and compassion towards victims' families, directing authorities to ensure adequate living conditions for all relocated residents.

Repairs to damaged transportation, telecommunications and power infrastructure should be accelerated, he added.

Given recent, repeated extreme weather events, Zhang urged enhanced accuracy in rainfall forecasting, close monitoring of areas vulnerable to mountain torrents and geological hazards, and prompt relocation of at-risk residents.

The country's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Friday said that it has allocated 100 million yuan (about 14 million US dollars) from its central budget to assist Gansu.

The funds will focus on restoring damaged infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water conservancy projects and public service facilities in affected areas, accelerating the return to normal production and daily life, the NDRC said.

China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief on Friday initiated a Level-IV emergency response, the lowest level in China's four-tier emergency response system, to the floods in Gansu.

Specialised personnel have been deployed to the affected areas to assist with local relief operations, with a particular focus on ensuring the basic livelihoods of impacted residents.

