China may benefit from Elon Musk's Twitter ownership: Reports

With Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter on hold, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos wondered whether Musk's ownership of Twitter might benefit China at democracy's expense.

China has banned Twitter since 2009. However, many Chinese citizens have been using proxy servers to escape from the autocratic regime of the Chinese government. They access news reports that the Chinese authorities view as unfavourable, reported The Washington Times.

The illegal usage of Twitter in China partly explains why 26,000-linked Twitter accounts have been found to be spreading regime-backed propaganda on the social media platform. Twitter has further shut down a significant number of Twitter accounts which is connected to the Chinese Communist Party.

In addition, Musk's Tesla being already dependent on the special treatment that China affords it for profitability accompanied by Musk complying with China's communist regime, there is a possibility of taxation or a complete reversal of policy soon, reported The Washington Times.

Further, Musk's company, Tesla, relies on the loans provided by China along with China's business. This might lead Musk in tasking a Twitter engine, enabling Chinese authorities to find out and attack people who are using Twitter, despite the social media app being forbidden and banned in the country.

Meanwhile, since Musk's announcement of his USD 44 billion purchase of Twitter, there have been many reactions, reported The Washington Times. According to some, he will open doors for freedom of speech while others fear the consequences that might come from Musk, potentially removing all content moderation.

( With inputs from ANI )

