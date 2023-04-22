Beijing [China], April 22 : In light of the immense challenges confronting China's manufacturing and real estate sectors, there is a growing need to reconsider the country's economic focus and turn towards the agricultural industry, reported Financial Post.

As China grapples with these economic uncertainties, a strategic realignment of the economy towards agricultural development may represent a viable pathway to economic stability and growth.

Despite easing COVID-19 measures earlier this year, the situation in China has not improved significantly, and many factories are on the verge of collapse with the risk of imminent closure. The harsh reality is that the situation has not improved in 2023, despite hopes that surviving 2022 would bring relief.

The global supply chain has shifted significantly, and many manufacturing compes in the region have not received any orders this year, leading to an increasing number of factory closure notices, reported Financial Post.

The potential decline in the industrial sector is likely to be more rapid and severe than previously anticipated, with only military-industrial enterprises appearing to be willing to invest, despite the exorbitant costs involved. Nevertheless, even these enterprises are likely to face significant hurdles in securing funding, reported Financial Post.

Moreover, the ability of the real estate sector to weather the current manufacturing crisis is questionable. Any assumption that it will do so is unreliable and wishful thinking.

The housing market is facing significant challenges, with a large number of properties struggling to sell. As of February this year, around 3.5 billion square feet of completed residential buildings in China remained unsold, equivalent to roughly 4 million residential units. Real estate consulting agencies estimate that approximately one-third of all newly constructed homes in China in 2022 remain unsold, marking the highest proportion since 2015, reported Financial Post.

It is high time that the Chinese government takes urgent action to address the underlying issues causing the collapse of these businesses.

The fact that established enterprises are now struggling highlights the shortcomings of China's economic policies, and urgent measures need to be implemented to save the struggling manufacturing industry.

While the idea of shifting focus towards agriculture may seem like a good solution to China's economic woes, it is important to note that there are significant challenges in this sector as well.

Agriculture is a highly competitive industry, and China will need to invest heavily in research and development, technology, and infrastructure to keep up with other global players.

Moreover, there is a growing concern about China's ageing population and its impact on the agricultural sector, as there are fewer young people willing to take up farming as a career, reported Financial Post.

Moreover, China will need to address the issue of food security, which has become increasingly important in recent years due to the pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

The country has historically relied on food imports to meet its needs, but rising trade tensions and supply chain disruptions have made this approach risky.

China has been investing heavily in its domestic agriculture sector, with a particular focus on grain production, but it remains to be seen whether these efforts will be sufficient to ensure food security in the long term, reported Financial Post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor