China, Philippines hold "frank and candid exchange" amid South China Sea tensions

Manlia [Philippines], December 21 : The Foreign Affairs Secretary of the Philippines, Enrique Manalo, issued a statement revealing that he engaged in a "frank and candid exchange" with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Voice of America reported.

According to Manalo, this dialogue has led to a "clearer understanding of our respective positions on a number of issues."

Highlighting the importance of diplomatic discourse, Manalo emphasised that both China and the Philippines recognise the necessity of using dialogue to address the various issues between the two nations, particularly in the context of tensions in the South China Sea, according to Voice of America.

During the call, Wang Yi expressed that China and the Philippines are currently "facing serious issues" and issued a cautionary note, stating, "the Philippines must act with caution," as per a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Wang went on to underscore that the relations between the two countries are at a crucial juncture, characterising the situation as a crossroads. He pointed to what he deemed provocations at sea by the Philippines, actions that he asserted undermined China's legal rights.

The South China Sea has been a longstanding point of contention between China and the Philippines, with both countries having overlapping claims in the region. In recent months, there have been multiple incidents involving fishing boats, military ships, and other vessels, adding to the complexity of the maritime disputes.

Earlier on, December 15, China rejected the recent US statement backing the Philippines over West Philippine Sea (WPS) aggression, according to a CNN report.

The US criticised China's use of water cannons against Philippine vessels delivering aid near Bajo de Masinloc.

China disputed the US claims, stating it defended its sovereignty. The US reaffirmed support for the Philippines and the South China Sea Mutual Defence Treaty. China accused the US of endorsing Philippine provocation and interference in WPS disputes.

"The PRC (People's Republic of China) has no lawful maritime claims to the waters around Second Thomas Shoal, and Filipinos are entitled to traditional fishing rights around Scarborough Reef," the statement read.

The US also reiterated the Mutual Defence Treaty with the Philippines, extending protection to armed attacks on Philippine forces, vessels, or aircraft, including the Coast Guard, in the South China Sea.

But Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that the statement was "an attempt to endorse the Philippines' infringement of Chinese sovereignty and provocation."

She emphasised that Huangyan Dao (Scarborough Shoal) has consistently been within their territory, accusing the Philippines of entering its waters on December 9 without permission.

"The China Coast Guard took necessary measures in accordance with the law, which were professional, restrained, lawful and legitimate," she said.

The US' persistent supporting the country in the WPS dispute "blatantly embolden the Philippines' violation of China's sovereignty," the Chinese official also stated.

"The US needs to know that no threat, coercion or unfounded attack and accusation will lead anywhere or shake China's firm resolve and will in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," she added, CNN reported.

