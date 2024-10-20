China: President Xi directs PLA rocket force to strengthen deterrence and combat capabilities

Beijing [China], October 20 : China President Xi Jinping inspected a brigade of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Rocket Force where he directed the troops to strengthen deterrence and combat capabilities, Global Times reported.

Xi also urged the strategic missile troops to fulfil the tasks entrusted to them by the Party and the people.

The brigade is a strategic boasting troop over a history of 50 years. Xi inspected brigade's training field and analysed the performance of brigade's newly introduced weaponry.

Xi, during his visit, directed the brigade to make the best use of combat weapons, Global times reported.

During his speech, Xi emphasised the importance of upholding the Party's absolute leadership.

Xi demanded that the brigade to intensify troop training and preparedness for combat to ensure the country's strategy and national interest, Global Times reported.

China's president emphasized the need to strengthen targeted training with new equipment, new skills and new combat methods, improve support, and systematically enhance combat capabilities.

Recently, Taiwan has reported Chinese military activities near its territory. On October 19 Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 10 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels were detected. In response to Chinese military activity, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor People's Liberation Army (PLA) activity.

