China proposes new rules to limit minors' smartphone use to two hours a day

Beijing [China], August 5 : China is proposing new rules to limit the amount of time children and teenagers can spend on their phones in order to reduce their screen time, according to CNN.

The step has been taken by the government to combat the internet addiction.

A proposal released by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s top internet regulator would require all mobile devices, apps and app stores to have a built in “minor mode” that would restrict daily screen time to a maximum of two hours a day, depending on the age group, according to CNN.

The proposal was released on Wednesday this week.

If authorised, the limitations would be an augmentation of prior rules aimed at limiting children's screen time and reducing their exposure to "unwanted information."

The new regulations, which are up for public comment until September 2, would automatically terminate internet applications for children and teens using devices in minor mode when their time limitations are reached.

They would also be provided with "age-based content," CNN reported.

Using the setting, no one under the age of 18 would be allowed to access their displays between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Children under the age of eight would be allowed to use their phones for only 40 minutes every day, while those aged eight to sixteen would be allowed an hour, according to CNN.

Teenagers aged 16 to 18 would be permitted two hours.

