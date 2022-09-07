China quake toll reaches 74

Beijing, Sep 7 The total number of people killed after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding county in China's Sichuan province has increased to 74, while 26 remain unaccounted for, local authorities said Wednesday.

The rescue headquarters of the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, the worst-hit area, said 40 were killed, 14 were missing and 170 were injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the city of Ya'an, 34 were dead, 12 remained missing and 89 were injured as of late Tuesday, said the city's emergency management bureau.

The earthquake struck on Monday.

