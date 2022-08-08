China renews 2nd highest alert for high temperatures

Beijing, Aug 8 China's National Meteorological Centre on Monday renewed an orange alert, the second highest. for high temperatures as an intense heat wave lingers in multiple regions of the country.

Parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong, and Xinjiang are expected to experience high temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying.

Temperatures in parts of Shaanxi, Hubei, and Chongqing may surpass 40 degrees, it added.

The Center advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods and suggested workers shorten the time exposed to high temperatures outdoors.

Measures should also be taken to prevent fires caused by excessive power load on wires and transformers due to excessive electricity consumption, it said.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

