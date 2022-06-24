China renews alert for heatwaves in multiple regions

Beijing, June 24 China's national observatory on Friday renewed an alert for high temperatures triggering intense heatwaves in multiple regions.

During daylight hours on Friday, parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong are expected to experience temperatures of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Meteorological Centre as saying.

Temperatures in some of these regions may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, it added.

The Centre also advised against outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested workers exposed to high temperatures or who need to work for a long time outdoors take necessary protective measures.

