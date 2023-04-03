China renews alert for rainstorms

Beijing, April 3 China's National Meteorological Centre on Monday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

From 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, heavy rain is expected to lash parts of Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Guangxi, and Chongqing, reports Xinhua news agency citing the Centre as saying.

Heavy downpours of up to 130 mm of precipitation may lash parts of Anhui, Hubei and Hunan.

Some regions will also experience short-term heavy rainfall, with over 60 mm of hourly precipitation in certain places, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, according to the weather forecasts.

The National Meteorological Centre has asked relevant government departments to prepare for the heavy rain, adding that schools should take appropriate measures for the safety of students.

