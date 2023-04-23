China renews alert for severe convection weather

Beijing, April 23 China's meteorological authority on Sunday renewed an alert for severe convection weather in parts of the country.

From Sunday morning to Monday morning, thunderstorms and hail will strike parts of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Meteorological Centre as saying.

Heavy rainfall will hit parts of Jiangxi, Fujian, Guizhou, Guangxi and Guangdong, with some places seeing up to 50 mm of hourly precipitation, the centre said.

