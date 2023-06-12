China renews alert for severe convection weather

China renews alert for severe convection weather

Beijing, June 12 China's National Meteorological Centre on Monday renewed a yellow alert for severe convection weather in some areas.

From Monday morning to Tuesday morning, thunderstorms, gales and hail will sweep parts of Shanxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangxi with the maximum wind force reaching 24.5-28.4 meters per second, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying.

Short and heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation ranging from 20 mm to over 60 mm will lash parts of Heilongjiang, Liaoning, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangxi and Hainan, it said.

The meteorological centre has advised the public to take precautions against heavy rain, thunder and gale, and has recommended reducing outdoor activities.

