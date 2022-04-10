China reports 1,351 new COVID-19 cases

China on Saturday reported 1,351 new cases of COVID-19 comprising 1,318 new locally transmitted and 33 new imported COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the locally confirmed cases reported on Saturday, 1,006 were in Shanghai, 242 in Jilin, 16 in Zhejiang, 10 in Guangdong, and three in Beijing. The rest were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions, reported Xinhua.

Besides, 33 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

Saturday also saw 25,111 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 25,037 local ones and 74 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the asymptomatic carriers, 23,937 were reported in Shanghai and 755 in Jilin, reported Xinhua.

( With inputs from ANI )

