China reports 141 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 58 in Shanghai

China on Monday reported 141 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 58 were in Shanghai and 41 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Tuesday. Beijing municipal health commission said that the city reported seven local asymptomatic cases on Monday. Meanwhile, 39 patients were discharged from city hospitals upon recovery, reported Xinhua News Agency. Moreover, China's Shanghai reported 58 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 422 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said.

China's much-publicized 'zero-covid' strategy that the government credited for bringing the country out of the pandemic till recently is falling apart as the rapidly mounting cases are again forcing mass lockdowns like those seen in 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

