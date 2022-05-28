China reports 71 new local COVID-19 cases, 131 asymptomatic in Shanghai

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 71 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 39 were in Shanghai and 18 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Shanghai reported 39 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 131 local asymptomatic cases on Friday, the Shanghai municipal health commission said, reported Xinhua News Agency.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a total of 269 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 215,608 as of May 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor