China reports 71 new local COVID-19 cases, 131 asymptomatic in Shanghai
By ANI | Published: May 28, 2022 08:04 AM 2022-05-28T08:04:52+5:30 2022-05-28T08:15:02+5:30
The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 71 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 39 were in Shanghai and 18 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
Shanghai reported 39 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 131 local asymptomatic cases on Friday, the Shanghai municipal health commission said, reported Xinhua News Agency.
Meanwhile, on Friday, a total of 269 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 215,608 as of May 27.
