China reports 71 new local COVID-19 cases, 131 asymptomatic in Shanghai

By ANI | Published: May 28, 2022 08:04 AM 2022-05-28T08:04:52+5:30 2022-05-28T08:15:02+5:30

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 71 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 39 were in Shanghai and 18 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

China reports 71 new local COVID-19 cases, 131 asymptomatic in Shanghai | China reports 71 new local COVID-19 cases, 131 asymptomatic in Shanghai

China reports 71 new local COVID-19 cases, 131 asymptomatic in Shanghai

Next

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 71 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 39 were in Shanghai and 18 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Shanghai reported 39 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 131 local asymptomatic cases on Friday, the Shanghai municipal health commission said, reported Xinhua News Agency.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a total of 269 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 215,608 as of May 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : National Health Commission The national health commission Xinhua news agency Health commission China commission China xinhua news Xinhua news agency health China national health commission Xinhua new agency National health commission of china