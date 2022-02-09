China reports 73 new local, 37 imported COVID cases

China on Tuesday recorded 73 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Tuesday also saw seven provincial-level regions reporting 37 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission, reported Xinhua.

Of the new local infections, 72 were reported in Guangxi and one in Liaoning, the commission said in its daily report.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, reported the news agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor