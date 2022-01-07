China reports over 170 COVID-19 cases

China on Thursday reported 174 cases of COVID-19.

As per the National Health Commission daily report on Friday, China reported 116 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 58 new imported cases, reported Xinhua.

Of the new local cases, 57 were reported in Shaanxi, 56 in Henan, and three in Zhejiang, the commission said.

Also reported were 58 new imported cases in 13 provincial-level regions, according to the commission, reported Xinhua.

Six suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai, said the commission.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor