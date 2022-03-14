China seeks explanation from US on its 'military-biological activities' in Ukraine

The United States must fully explain its "military-biological activities" abroad, including ones in Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

"If the US wants to prove the sincerity of its activities, why does not it open these biological laboratories for independent research by international experts?" Zhao told reporters, commenting on the reports on the alleged US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine.

The Chinese spokesperson said the world community is concerned about the operation of dozens of biological laboratories in Ukraine in accordance with orders from the US Department of Defense.

Last week, Moscow said that they have confirmed facts revealed during the "military operation" that prove the Kyiv regime is destroying evidence of military biological programmes.

"We confirm facts revealed during the special military operation in Ukraine, which prove that the Kyiv regime has been destroying the evidence of military biological programmes Kyiv was implementing. They were funded by US Department of Defense," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Rejecting the allegations made by Russia about the presence of US-funded chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine, the State Department earlier had said the Kremlin is spreading lies about such illegal activities in the eastern European country.

"The Kremlin is intentionally spreading outright lies that the United States and Ukraine are conducting chemical and biological weapons activities in Ukraine. We have also seen PRC (China) officials echo these conspiracy theories," the US State Department said in a statement in response to allegations made by Russia.

The State Department responded by saying that "this Russian disinformation is total nonsense" and not the first time Russia has invented such false claims against another country. "Also, these claims have been debunked conclusively and repeatedly over many years."

"As we have said all along, Russia is inventing false pretexts in an attempt to justify its own horrific actions in Ukraine. The United States does not own or operate any chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine, it is in full compliance with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and Biological Weapons Convention, and it does not develop or possess such weapons anywhere," the State Department added.

( With inputs from ANI )

