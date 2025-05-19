China should review Taiwan policy: President William

Taipei [Taiwan], May 19 : China must reconsider its approach toward Taiwan, as years of mounting military and political pressure have only served to strengthen US involvement in the Indo-Pacific - an outcome that may ultimately run counter to Beijing's own interests, Taiwanese President William Lai said, as per reports by Taipei Times.

In an interview with Mindi World News broadcast on Saturday, ahead of the first anniversary of his inauguration, Lai said China's aggressive posture has not weakened Taiwan's resolve, but instead intensified international support for the nation. "Taiwan is a friendly and well-intentioned society; China should re-evaluate its policies," he said.

He pointed to recent developments in US foreign policy as a direct reaction to China's actions. Both US President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth have repeatedly identified China as the country's greatest challenge and a key threat to global stability, calling for an increased US military presence in the Indo-Pacific region to deter further Chinese expansionism.

Lai questioned whether this strategic shift from Washington benefits China in the long run. He said Beijing's current trajectory may be fuelling greater international coordination in opposition to its rise, rather than isolating Taiwan. The outcome, he suggested, is counterproductive to China's interests and warrants a fundamental policy review.

Lai said Taiwan's relationship with the United States has only deepened over time, particularly under Trump's leadership. While Trump continues to criticise former president Joe Biden, Lai noted that "his policy toward Taiwan has not changed, and has even continued to strengthen," reported Taipei Times.

He also addressed concerns about possible US tariffs, saying Taiwan is engaged in negotiations to prevent the imposition of a proposed "reciprocal" tariff exceeding 10 per cent. Such a move, Lai warned, would hurt Taiwan's economy and regional stability, but said he remains confident in the ongoing dialogue with Washington.

Lai underscored Taiwan's strategic role in the Indo-Pacific, saying the region has become a top priority for US policymakers. "We are determined to achieve the best for our country," he said.

Reflecting on cross-strait tensions, Lai noted that China's military spending has steadily increased over the years, regardless of Taiwan's leadership. Even under former president Ma Ying-jeou of the KMT, whom Beijing viewed more favourably, China continued to ramp up its missile deployments. This trend, Lai argued, reveals China's deeper intention to expand its influence in the Western Pacific and reshape the international order.

He said China's accession to the WTO with US support once reflected a hopeful partnership, but the current global climate shows the relationship has evolved into competition and mistrust. Lai urged Beijing to recognise Taiwan's distinct identity and respect the democratic will of its people, Taipei Times reported.

Using a business metaphor, Lai compared China to a larger company forcing a smaller one into a merger. "Taiwan is a democratic society, and the citizens rule the country," he said.

The comment drew backlash from KMT spokeswoman Yang Chih-yu, who accused Lai of treating sovereignty like a negotiable asset and undermining his "pragmatic Taiwan independence" stance.

