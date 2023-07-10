China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

Beijing [China], July 10 : At least six people were killed and one injured in a fatal knife attack at a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province, local police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Hengshan town, Lianjiang City in Southern China, Al Jazeera said.

The local police have arrested the accused and has been identified as Wu Moujie.

"At about 7:40 on July 10, 2023, an intentional injury case occurred in Hengshan Town, Lianjiang City, resulting in 6 deaths and 1 injury. At about 8:00 on the same day, our bureau arrested the suspect Wu Moujie (male, 25 years old, from Lianjiang City) and brought him to justice. Currently, the case is under investigation," the Lianjiang Public Security Bureau stated on Chinese social blogging platform Weibo. (roughly translated from Google).

More details are awaited in the matter.

Last month, six people including a 22-month-old child were stabbed to death in a knife attack in France's alpine town of Annecy.

The Syrian national, age 31, was taken into custody in relation to the attack and charged with "attempted murder".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor