China stops issuing visas to people from South Korea, Japan in Covid retaliation

Beijing has started to retaliate at Japan and South Korea by suspending the issuance of visas to people from both countries as travellers from China are facing multiple restrictions imposed by the nations due to a spike in COVID, NHK World reported.

The countries which have imposed restrictions on China are Japan and South Korea including several countries.

Quoting the Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa as saying, NHK World reported, "We are implementing measures at our entry points but taking every possible precaution to ensure that the international flow of people is not stopped," calling the action a deplorable one.

"It is extremely regrettable that China is restricting the issuance of visas for reasons other than coronavirus countermeasures," Yoshimasa said.

On Tuesday, China announced additional entrance restrictions.

On facing restrictions by multiple countries after surge in covid cases, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, "Regrettably, a handful of countries, in disregard of science, facts and their actual epidemic situation, have insisted on taking discriminatory entry restriction measures targeting China. China firmly rejects this and will take reciprocal measures."

According to NHK World, Japan now requires mainland Chinese passengers to show documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours after departure.

Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg recently discouraged non-essential trips to China as the country struggles with a rapid surge in COVID cases post the Chinese government's abandonment of its zero-COVID policy, reported Singapore based The Straits Times newspaper.

Last month, China's government suddenly did away with its 'Zero Covid' policy.

Among other things, the authorities have introduced the abolition of indiscriminate PCR testing, and the ability for asymptomatic citizens or those with mild symptoms to remain in home isolation.

According to some media reports, China is trying to get its entire population infected by Covid so that it could achieve herd immunity and refocus on economic development.

However, the situation on the ground, according to reports, is chaotic. According to reports, the ongoing Covid wave in China has seen Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Chongqing, and other urban areas struggling to contain the outbreak, with hospitals overwhelmed and mortuaries full.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor