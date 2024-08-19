China: Three dead, three missing in factory explosion
By IANS | Published: August 19, 2024 06:25 PM2024-08-19T18:25:48+5:302024-08-19T18:30:08+5:30
Yinchuan, Aug 19 Three people were killed and two others remained missing following an explosion at a workshop ...
Yinchuan, Aug 19 Three people were killed and two others remained missing following an explosion at a workshop in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday, according to local authorities.
The incident took place at around 2:38 p.m. at a workshop of a new material company located at Ningdong Energy Chemical Industry Base, Xinhua news agency reported.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app