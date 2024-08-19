China: Three dead, three missing in factory explosion

Yinchuan, Aug 19 Three people were killed and two others remained missing following an explosion at a workshop in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday, according to local authorities.

The incident took place at around 2:38 p.m. at a workshop of a new material company located at Ningdong Energy Chemical Industry Base, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

