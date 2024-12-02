China urges US to "immediately cease arming Taiwan, all official interactions"

Taipei [Taiwan], December 2 : Following the United States' decision to approve more arms sales to Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry called on the US to "cease all official interactions with Taiwan and stop sending erroneous signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," Taiwan News reported.

China also condemned this decision and urged the US to "immediately cease arming Taiwan."

"US arms sale to Taiwan sends a wrong signal to the island's Taiwan independence forces and undermines US-China relations," Al Jazeera reported citing a China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

"China will closely follow the developments and take resolute and strong measures to defend our nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added.

Taiwan's president has begun a tour of Taiwan's South Pacific allies, with stops in Hawaii, the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Guam, and Palau. The trip, which runs from November 30 to December 6, focuses on smart sustainability, sustainable democracy, and sustainable diplomacy, as per Taiwan News.

"Taiwan will continue expanding partnerships and demonstrate to the world that it is not only a model of democracy but also a crucial force for global peace, stability, and prosperity," Lai said last week.

Further, China has expressed strong opposition to any official interactions between the US and Taiwan, including visits by Taiwanese leaders to the US.

The Chinese ministry has urged the US to adhere to the "One-China" principle and the three China-US joint communiques.

According to Taiwan News, China's opposition comes as the US is considering a potential sale of F-16 spare parts and mobile subscriber equipment to Taiwan, worth around USD 385 million. This move is seen as a way to boost Taiwan's defence capabilities, particularly in terms of air defence resilience.

According to Su Tzu-yun, Director of the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, the additional equipment will enhance Taiwan's wartime preparedness.

Such actions "undermine China-US relations and harm peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," it said. The ministry urged the US to "immediately cease arming Taiwan."

