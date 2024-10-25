China: Woman sentenced to death for trafficking 17 children

Guiyang, Oct 25 A woman was sentenced to death for abducting and trafficking 17 children, according to a retrial conducted by a court in China's Guizhou Province on Friday.

In September 2023, the Guiyang Intermediate People's Court sentenced Yu Huaying to death after finding her guilty of abducting and trafficking 11 children from Guizhou and Chongqing to the city of Handan in Hebei Province between 1993 and 1996. Yu and her accomplice, a man who has since died, sold the children for profit. Yu immediately submitted an appeal against the ruling.

In November 2023, the Guizhou Provincial Higher People's Court held a second-instance trial and, in January 2024, ordered a retrial of the case after the police discovered that Yu was implicated in more child trafficking cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of children involved in the high-profile trafficking case has since risen from 11 to 17. The children came from 12 families, five of them losing two children at the same time, according to the court. Some children were even abandoned midway.

Yu was also deprived of her political rights for life and all of her personal property will be confiscated.

