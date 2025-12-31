China's disinformation offensive intensifies as military drills encircle Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], December 31 : Taiwan's defence authorities have warned of an escalating wave of Chinese disinformation campaigns accompanying China's ongoing large-scale military drills around the island, cautioning the public against falling prey to fabricated narratives designed to erode morale and sow confusion. According to the Ministry of National Defence (MND), at least 46 separate pieces of false information have been detected since the start of the latest exercises, many of which appear aimed at undermining confidence in Taiwan's armed forces and its partnerships with allies, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, Major General Chu Hui-fang, head of the MND's Political Warfare Bureau, said the false narratives were largely spread through Chinese state-linked platforms and social media networks. One such claim, circulated by the state-run Global Times, alleged that Chinese coast guard vessels had blockaded Taiwan's major ports, including Keelung, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Hualien, a claim that authorities firmly denied. Another misleading video circulating online claimed that Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) units had advanced to within nine kilometres of Taiwan's southern coastline. The MND clarified that no such movement had occurred and that all detected PLA aircraft and naval vessels remained outside Taiwan's territorial waters.

Lieutenant General Hsieh Jih-sheng, deputy chief of the general staff for intelligence, also rejected footage aired by China's state broadcaster CCTV purporting to show drone activity near Taipei 101. While some drone activity was detected during the exercise period, none entered Taiwan's contiguous zone, which extends 24 nautical miles from the coast, he said. MND spokesperson Sun Li-fang noted that Beijing has increasingly paired military drills with information warfare since August 2022, targeting not only Taiwan but also neighbouring countries and international audiences sympathetic to Taipei, as cited by The Taipei Times.

These efforts, she said, are intended to manipulate perceptions and weaken regional resolve. President William Lai echoed these concerns in a public message, urging citizens to remain vigilant and united. He stated that societal resilience and cooperation between civilians and the military are vital in countering psychological warfare and protecting Taiwan's democratic system, as reported by The Taipei Times.

